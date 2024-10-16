Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.26. 67,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 144,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $491.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.93 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 37.05%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Yiren Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 90,726 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

