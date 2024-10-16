Yovan Arturo Sanchez Purchases 100,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 100,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 20,524 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $3,283.84.

On Monday, August 5th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 68,976 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,346.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

UNOV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,531 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth about $74,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $228,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $367,000.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

