Yovan Arturo Sanchez Purchases 100,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2024

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 16th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 100,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00.
  • On Thursday, August 8th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 20,524 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $3,283.84.
  • On Monday, August 5th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 68,976 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,346.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

UNOV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,531 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth about $74,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $228,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $367,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November (BATS:UNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.