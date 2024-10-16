Zacks Research Weighs in on QUALCOMM Incorporated’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for QUALCOMM in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $9.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.43. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

QCOM opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average is $182.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

