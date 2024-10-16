Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.52. Approximately 32,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 629,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.16). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $72,547.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,677.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after buying an additional 465,337 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $7,266,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after acquiring an additional 387,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,599,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after acquiring an additional 108,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

