Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $613.83 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $613.83 million and $95.23 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.59 or 0.00055294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00034842 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012041 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000079 BTC.
About Zcash
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
