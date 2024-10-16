Zentry One Day Volume Hits $4.65 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Zentry has a total market cap of $131.94 million and $4.65 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zentry has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,999,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02242937 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $4,622,068.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

