Zhang Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

