Zhang Financial LLC Has $957,000 Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

DFAX stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

