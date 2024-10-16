Zhang Financial LLC Invests $247,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dover by 153.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dover by 162.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dover by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Dover by 110.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at about $17,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $191.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $194.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

