Zhang Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,046 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.58. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

