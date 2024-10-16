Zhang Financial LLC Sells 804 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $180.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.47 and a 200 day moving average of $168.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

