ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 210,200 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNET traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 33,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,618. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
