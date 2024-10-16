Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Down 10.7% – What’s Next?

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 47.80 ($0.62). Approximately 170,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 767% from the average daily volume of 19,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.70).
Zytronic Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.73.
About Zytronic
Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.
