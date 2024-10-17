1,500 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Bought by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $9,628,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $1,552,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 351,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 481.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $300.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.65. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $304.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

