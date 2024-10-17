1,700 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 887.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.25.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $467.55. 34,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,449. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

