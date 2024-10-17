17,333 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,333 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of ADT opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.53. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

