1,832 Shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Acquired by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 277.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 395,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after buying an additional 290,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $15,632,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $12,377,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,455,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,215,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,077,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ESE opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.72. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $130.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESE

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.