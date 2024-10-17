1,890 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,197. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $118.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.58%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.