1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Update

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 487,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $25,103.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,988.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 8,508 shares of company stock worth $38,991 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 6,785.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.64. 68,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $182.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.98.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.