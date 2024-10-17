2,000 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 380.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $106.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $106.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ED shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

