22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $900,511.20, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.39.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
