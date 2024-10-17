235,000 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,800,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,081,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 6.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,072,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,711,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,880,000 after purchasing an additional 321,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 18.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,093,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 327,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 125,196 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.93. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

