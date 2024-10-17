2,489 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Purchased by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $88.13. 19,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.