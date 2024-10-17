26,013 Shares in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,761,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,697 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,460.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 568,238 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,978,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 369.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 286,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $281.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

