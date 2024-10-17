2,999 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $112.50. 11,400,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,237,605. The firm has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

