30,000 Shares in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Acquired by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.13% of Postal Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 121,650.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $331.82 million, a P/E ratio of 146.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 960.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

