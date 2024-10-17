31,295 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Teradyne by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.90. The stock had a trading volume of 430,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average is $131.26. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

