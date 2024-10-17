43,520 Shares in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Bought by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,693,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 53.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 112,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
Byrna Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BYRN opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $358.97 million, a PE ratio of -112.57 and a beta of 1.69. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.
Insider Activity
In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurilee Kearnes acquired 2,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,100. This trade represents a 400.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,416 shares of company stock worth $820,581 in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
