4,553 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.