75,000 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Enovix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,871,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 34.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Enovix by 65.2% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Enovix by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,965. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enovix Trading Up 2.5 %

ENVX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 994,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

