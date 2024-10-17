885,296 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Acquired by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 885,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,260,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 17.1% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.39% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,366 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,786,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,031,000 after purchasing an additional 519,112 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,541,000 after buying an additional 630,942 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after buying an additional 1,042,548 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 230,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

