AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys 124 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $483.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $485.32. The company has a market cap of $232.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.