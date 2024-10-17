AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys 21,482 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 155.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the quarter. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF accounts for about 1.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC owned about 0.46% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PPH opened at $94.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.32.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.