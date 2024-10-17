AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys 256 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,366,000. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average is $172.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

