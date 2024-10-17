AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 15.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

