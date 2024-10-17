AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases 1,988 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVO opened at $118.01 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $92.94 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

