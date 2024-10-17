AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD) Holdings Raised by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the quarter. AB Disruptors ETF accounts for about 0.7% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of AB Disruptors ETF worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWD. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AB Disruptors ETF during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FWD opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.49. AB Disruptors ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography.

