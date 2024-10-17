AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $220.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $214.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,927. AbbVie has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.