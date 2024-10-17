Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.51). Accrol Group shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 1,624,241 shares changing hands.

Accrol Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.45. The company has a market capitalization of £124.36 million, a PE ratio of -3,900.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.

