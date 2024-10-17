Achain (ACT) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Achain (ACT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Achain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $2.77 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000861 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

