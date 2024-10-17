Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Stock Price Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Free Report) fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.31. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV engages in marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The Marine Engineering & Contracting segment engages in the marine construction activities, including dredging and civil works on water, as well as offshore activities in the areas of renewable energy, oil and gas, soil and sludge remediation, and aggregate and mineral extraction; real estate development, multitechnics, and construction and renovation activities; and development of port projects and related industrial zones, as well as offshore wind farms.

