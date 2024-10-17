ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $115,055.50 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $115,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,825.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $104,412.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 113 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,802.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $100.88.

On Monday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98.

On Friday, September 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $412,019.75.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $661,950.64.

On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $35,455.77.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $89,328.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $17,461.02.

On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $18,117.75.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ACR stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 100.49 and a quick ratio of 100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,729,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACR

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.