Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Insider Kiera Grant Acquires 6,627 Shares of Stock

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Free Report) insider Kiera Grant acquired 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of A$11,928.60 ($8,005.77).

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. Adairs’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings, furniture, and decoration products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Adairs, Mocka and Focus. The company offers bedroom products, such as bedlinen, bedding, and bedroom furniture and accessories; bathroom and laundry products, consisting of towels, bath mats and runners, bathrobes and slippers, bathroom accessories, and laundry and home care products, as well as beach and kids beach towels; furniture products, such as bedroom, office, living room, outdoor, and kids furniture; home and outdoor comprising home styling, home care and gifting, pets, outdoor, storage, and kitchen products; kid's products, including kids bedlinen, bedding, décor, bathroom, furniture, christmas, and nursery; as well as gifting products and kid collection.

