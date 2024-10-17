Adam Scott Levy Sells 10,757 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $145,972.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,108.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLYS opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

