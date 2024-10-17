Adam Scott Levy Sells 10,757 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $145,972.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,108.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of MLYS opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.93.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
