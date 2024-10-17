ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

