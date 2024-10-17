Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,078 shares of company stock valued at $16,700,246 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $502.54 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.85. The company has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

