Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in September

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,615,800 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,765,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.4 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Adriatic Metals stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

