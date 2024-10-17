Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in September

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,615,800 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,765,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.4 days.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
Adriatic Metals stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.
About Adriatic Metals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adriatic Metals
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.