Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

