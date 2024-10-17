aelf Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $279.14 million and $3.79 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,687,356 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.