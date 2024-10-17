AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $208.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.20.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $220.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.94. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $112.28 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total value of $184,854.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,343.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,787 shares of company stock valued at $352,178 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 50.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,376,000 after purchasing an additional 179,395 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $924,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.